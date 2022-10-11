What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?

Winning the Lottery in Twin Falls

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots

Many of us dream about one day winning the lottery and quitting our jobs or buying all the things we have always wanted and can't afford. We have all at some time contemplated this question, but what would you do? It is easy to say buy a new house, buy a car, put money away, and invest it, but you are not going to do that with hundreds of millions. You are going to want to spend it, but outside the obvious answers like travel, pay off bills and put some away, what do you do with the rest? Lottery ticket winnings have hit record numbers over the last couple of years, and it seems like the winners usually come from smaller towns, so why not somebody from the Magic Valley? Do you put it back into the community and help make Twin Falls and the Magic Valley a little bit bigger and better, or do you say the heck with it and move away to a beach town or into the mountains?

How to Spend Millions of Dollars in the Magic Valley

Credit: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

There are many options and no answer would be right or wrong on how to spend your newly won money. If you choose to you could help put it into the educational system to help improve the schools in Twin Falls. You could buy a franchise or start a new store. You could buy some land and try building a small theme park or waterpark for the residents to enjoy. You could move away and keep it and never look back. It depends on how you feel about the area and how selfish you would want to be with the money. Taking care of bills, saving for your children's college money, and buying a new car or house are all acceptable, but those wouldn't equal a hundred million or more. What should you do with the money, or should you sit on it and save it for a rainy day?

The odds of any of us winning the lottery are slim, but the fun of dreaming about it doesn't have to stop. I would want to buy or build a big house on the canyon rim, pay off my bills and take a few trips, but after that and putting some away, I would potentially open some kind of store or restaurant in Twin Falls to give back to the community while also still making money. Bringing a Dave and Busters here or building an amusement park of some sort would be where I would likely start. While it is easy to say without the money in hand, I like to think I would give back to the community. If you ever win the lottery, what would you do?

