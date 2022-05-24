Laws are made to help keep people safe, and to establish rules to keep society in order. Throughout life, we will all break at least one law if not multiple. Some laws make sense and some don't but no matter if you agree with them or not, you still have to obey them or deal with the consequences. Each state has different laws, and in Idaho, not all laws are going to be appreciated by everyone. There are some laws in Idaho that while they may make sense, it doesn't mean they don't need to be changed or dropped altogether. Here are a few laws in the state of Idaho that need to be changed or gone for good.

14 is Too Young to Start Driving

In the state of Idaho, you only have to be 14 1/2 to have a driving permeant, and can start driving on a restricted license at the age of 15. The restricted license means the driver can only drive during the day unless accompanied by someone 21 years or older. While there are plenty of rules and caution taken, 14 still seems too young to start driving. Many states require you to be 16 to get your restricted license. That still seems young, but that is when many people started. Changing the age limit by one year later, could lower wrecks in the state, and would put parents' minds at ease a little easier. Change the law from 14 1/2 to 15 1/2 with 16 being when they get their license, and the roads could be just a tad safer. The younger the driver, the more reckless they can be.

Smoking at 18 may be Changing in Idaho

Smoking at the age of 18 isn't unique to Idaho. Many states have a law that at the age of 18, you can buy cigarettes and start smoking legally. Back in March, a bill was passed 19-15 to move the legal age in Idaho to 21 to buy cigarettes. While this may upset many smokers, the reasoning behind it makes sense. In the state of Idaho, 21.5% of high school students admitted to smoking e-cigarettes or some sort of cigarette. The national average is 11.3%. With the age change, tobacco use would drop an estimated 12%. This is a law that should be changed to help lower the use of tobacco by minors. Will it work or pass? The bill now goes to the House of consideration.

Indecent Exposure Law in Idaho Needs an Adjustment

Every state has laws against indecent exposure. While some states may be more strict and others more lenient, each state has them in some form. While I am not saying the law needs to be gone in Idaho, I am saying part of the law needs an adjustment. Being nude and doing sexual acts or in front of a minor is never ok, but streaking or sunbathing are usually harmless. The part of the law that needs to be adjusted is that the people who encourage the streaker also may face punishment. The punishment if caught streaking is up to 6 months in jail, a $1000 fine, or both. That seems like a harsh punishment for just having some fun. Usually streaking will occur at parties or when someone is intoxicated. Jail time and that kind of money seem harsh, maybe a fine that is a little lower.

Should Smoking Weed Remain Illegal in Idaho?

A law that has been controversial not just in Idaho, but across the country is making marijuana legal. In 37 states, marijuana is legal for medical purposes, and in a few, it is also legal for recreational. In the state of Idaho is illegal for both uses. The reason this law should be changed isn't to support or be against marijuana, but more for the economy. Of the 37 states that allow weed for medical purposes, including many of the surrounding states Idaho, such as Utah, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Nevada. When it comes to recreational use, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Nevada. People are going to find a way to get weed if they want to, so why not let the funds stay in the state. With access that close and easy, all the money going towards marijuana purchases is ending up in surrounding states, instead of back in the pockets of Idahoans. For or against it, we can all agree that the money should stay in this economy.

Gambling Laws Don't Make Sense in Idaho

Gambling laws in each state are different, with some states having the legal age be 18, with others having it be 21. That is not the part of the law that needs to be changed in Idaho. In Idaho, casinos are illegal unless on tribal land, and poker is illegal in Idaho as well. The issue with the gambling law is that somebody can go to a gas station to buy a lottery ticket, but to play slots or blackjack, they must drive to a tribal casino, or cross the border into Nevada, to gamble. A casino in or near Twin Falls, would benefit the area both economically and make multiple jobs available. It wouldn't have to be a big casino, but enough to satisfy those that will travel to play anyway. The lottery is ok, but cards are not, doesn't make much sense. Betting on horses and dogs is ok, but not betting on daily fantasy sports. The laws are odd and should be adjusted.

Selling of Guns Needs a Rule Change

Gun laws in Idaho are pretty set and don't need to be changed other than just a few minor flaws in the law. One of the rules in the law is that licensed firearm dealers can not sell any firearm or ammo to anyone under the age of 21, but for private sellers, there are no restrictions. People will sell their private firearms and ammo to whomever they see fit, but changing the law to prohibit them from doing so, could limit the sale to minors or those under 21. The only other flaw is that under the age of 18 may not own or operate a handgun or any weapon, unless with written permission or a legal guardian present. The second part is ok, but the written permission can be a muddy area. By eliminating that one line, it can solve a lot of legal and future issues with minors and guns.

No state is perfect, and nobody will support every law. Most of these have been overseen for decades, and will likely never change, but it doesn't mean they couldn't use an update. Until these laws are legally changed, it is our job as residents of Idaho to continue to follow them, even if you think some may not make sense. These are just a few laws in Idaho, but there are many more that others will want to be changed as well. What laws do you think the state should change or fix? Follow the laws in place, and none of these should affect you in the end.

