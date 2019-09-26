Cancer Risk Results In Lawsuit Against Makers Of Heartburn Meds

The makers of an over-the-counter heartburn medication that has been available to the public for usage for close to 40 years are being sued by a Seattle law firm. The failure to disclose a potentially life-threatening reaction from usage brought the suit on.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, and partner Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, the two main companies involved in the production of Ranitidine, a heartburn medication more commonly known as Zantac, is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by Seattle law firm Hagens Berman. The lawsuit accuses the drug manufacturer of not informing the public of the dangers of elevated levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is created in the human body upon digestion of the medication.

Zantac was first available to the public in 1981 as a stomach acid reducer. It wasn't until 2006 that Sanofi and Boehringer took over the lead production of the medication compounds, which the company continued doing until 2017. The Seattle law firm has alleged the two pharmaceutical companies knowingly sold the OTC heartburn medication to the public, having had the previous knowledge that NDMA was a known carcinogen, as stated in a release by the law firm.

The medication is also touted as a temporary remedy for sour stomach, acid reflux and gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD). The lawsuit set forth by Hagens Berman claims to be a protective measure for those who might have developed cancer through the use of Zantac.

Hagens Berman is advising those who have used Zantac to contact their physician for further guidance.