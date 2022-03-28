Many Of Your Favorite Twin Falls Restaurants Use Toxic Packaging

If you are a frequent fast-food consumer, you'd probably be interested to know that laboratory testing conducted on the boxes, wrapping paper, and other packaging used by popular chain restaurants has yielded high levels of dangerous carcinogens. Some of these restaurants have been aware of this data, and are still not planning to phase these toxic-laced products out for several more years.

While the presence of potentially cancer-causing chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in fast-food preparation isn't a new development, and the general public has been aware for decades, the health risk has recently gained new international attention following a number of media reports.

"Forever chemicals" is the nickname given to these compounds used in the paper and boxes that contain food restaurant employees hand you at the drive-through. There are more than 9,000 known chemicals that fall into this category, according to information reported by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These chemicals are used mainly to prevent oils from leaking through packaging.

Candy wrappers, pizza boxes, microwave popcorn, plastic water bottles, and numerous other products are known to contain PFAs. For a list of restaurants that use packaging known to contain PFAS, click here.

It's been reported that a number of fast-food chains are still years away from phasing toxic packaging out. These chemicals over time can lead to cellular damage and result in cancer, according to the EPA.

I don't know about you, but I'd rather get some grease on my hands than continue to ingest carcinogens known to have deadly consequences.

