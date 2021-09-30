Community Prayer Sunday For Kimberly, ID Boy Battling Cancer

A young man named Holman Chadwick from Kimberly is fighting for his life. He has cancer and had some issues over the last week. Some community members want to gather on Sunday for a massive prayer for this amazing young man.

According to some Facebook pasts, Holman Chadwick wanted so badly to be part of the Kimberly Bulldog Football Team, so on September 25th, the team got together to make him an honorary player and make his dream come true.

I can't even imagine what the family is going through right now. Forrest Andersen is asking the community to come together at the Twin Falls City Park on Sunday, October 3rd at 6 pm to kneel in prayer. He asks that people bring their family, their congregation, neighbors, friends, whoever you can and want to bring for 15 minutes to pray for the strength and health of this young man.

If you feel so inclined to help the family financially, there is a link to a Venmo account that will go directly to Holman and his family. There are a crazy amount of costs associated with cancer from treatments to travel and keeping a home up and running. If you would like to donate click here and use the word Holman.

Again, Sunday October 3rd at the Twin Falls City Park starting at 6 pm. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and Holman.