St. Luke’s Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Protesters

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Health System filed a lawsuit against several protesters following a March incident that forced the lockdown of their Boise hospital. The health care system announced Thursday it has filed a defamation lawsuit against Ammon Bundy (candidate for governor), Diego Rodriguez, Freedom Man Press and others involved in the March protest that forced the lockdown of the Boise Medical Center. The protest resulted from a child protective case involving Rodriquez's grandchild. The hospital claimed the child suffered from malnutrition at the time. "On March 15, 2022, the defendants called on followers to protest at St. Luke’s Boise to disrupt the hospital’s operations, which resulted in St. Luke’s enacting a lockdown lasting more than an hour. During the lockdown, nurses, doctors and other employees could not enter or exit the building. This interfered with St. Luke’s ability to provide care for our community, as patients were directed to other facilities and ambulances were rerouted to other sites. These sustained harmful and disruptive actions led St. Luke’s to file the lawsuit," says St. Luke's in their announcement. The health system is seeking to stop the defendants from ongoing harassment and to take down material they see as false and defamatory from online sources. St. Luke's is also seeking monetary damages as a deterrent for any similar future behavior.

