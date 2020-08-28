Canyon Ridge High School Confirms COVID-19 On Campus

Canyon Ridge High School has confirmed that an individual who attended the school earlier this week has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was in the building on Tuesday, August 25th. In a phone call and email to parents, the school made the announcement but did not specify if the individual was a student, faculty, or visitor to the campus.

The school administration is certain that students are safe and that just being in the same building as someone with the virus does not increase the chances of catching COVID-19. Since school began, Canyon Ridge and other area schools have implemented a number of safety protocols to ensure students and faculty mitigate the spread of any sickness.

District officials have implemented a contract tracing process to inform any individuals who may have been at a high level of exposure. The school is pressing the importance of parents and students watching for symptoms and staying home when in doubt. Symptoms to watch for include:

Fever or Chills

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue and Muscle/Body Aches

Headache

Loss Of Smell Or Taste

Sore Throat

Congestion Or Runny Nose

Nausea And Vomiting

Diarrhea

For the time being, the school will remain at the yellow level of their operation protocol. Classes will continue as normal. parents who feel uncomfortable sending their kids to class can contact their school to begin distance learning.