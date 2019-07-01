Capriotti’s Means Game Over For Jersey Mike’s

The gold standard. Picture by Bill Colley.

Nothing personal against the staff at Jersey Mike’s.  You don’t set the high prices on the bland sandwiches.  Across the street a competitor is rising and it’s going to threaten the hegemony of every sandwich shop in Twin Falls.  I know, I’ve eaten at Capriotti’s.

The chain was founded in Delaware, where I spent 7 years hosting a radio show.  It’s the gold standard for submarine sandwiches. 

When I first came to Twin Falls I looked into opening a franchise here.

A friend here at the office wrote about Capriotti’s in February.  She’s visited the shop in Las Vegas.  You can also find locations in Salt Lake City.  When I first came to Twin Falls I looked into opening a franchise here.  You need a population base of 25,000, which we’ve got and then some more.

As my colleague mentioned a few months ago, there is a sandwich on the menu called the Bobbie.  When I first saw it listed on the board I was skeptical.  It had turkey, dressing and cranberries inside the roll.  Then I took a bite and was absolutely hooked.  By the way, it’s dressing outside a turkey.  The word is stuffing when it’s baked inside a turkey.

