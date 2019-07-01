Capriotti’s Means Game Over For Jersey Mike’s

Nothing personal against the staff at Jersey Mike’s. You don’t set the high prices on the bland sandwiches. Across the street a competitor is rising and it’s going to threaten the hegemony of every sandwich shop in Twin Falls. I know, I’ve eaten at Capriotti’s.

The chain was founded in Delaware, where I spent 7 years hosting a radio show. It’s the gold standard for submarine sandwiches.

When I first came to Twin Falls I looked into opening a franchise here.

A friend here at the office wrote about Capriotti's in February. She's visited the shop in Las Vegas. You can also find locations in Salt Lake City. You need a population base of 25,000, which we've got and then some more.

As my colleague mentioned a few months ago, there is a sandwich on the menu called the Bobbie. When I first saw it listed on the board I was skeptical. It had turkey, dressing and cranberries inside the roll. Then I took a bite and was absolutely hooked. By the way, it’s dressing outside a turkey. The word is stuffing when it’s baked inside a turkey.