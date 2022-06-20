Vacation season is upon us, and many of us are looking forward to taking a trip sometime this summer. Some like to get away from everything and relax by hunting, camping, fishing, or maybe relaxing on a beach somewhere. Others like to get out and have fun and enjoy amusement parks, shows, sporting events, or maybe a more crowded fun beach. Whichever way you decide to go is your decision, but for those that are looking for a fun, good time, which states are the best to head to?

What is the Most Fun State in the United States?

The two factors most will look for when it comes to a place being fun is entertainment and recreation and also nightlife. Recently a list was released on WalletHub of the most fun states in the United States. Not surprisingly the top state was California, which boasts beaches, Disneyland, multiple sports teams, and many shows and bars for nightlife. Also not surprisingly, is that Florida came in at number two. Very similar to California there are multiple sports teams, good weather, beaches, Disneyworld, and multiple major cities to take in. Coming in at third was Nevada. Interestingly, they came in third. While Las Vegas is fun and offers much entertainment and nightlife, outside of Vegas, there isn't much more. The most boring state was West Virginia, just slightly less fun than Mississippi and Delaware to make up the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Fun Place?

While Idaho is not in the upper half of states for being fun, it is not one of the ten most boring states either. Idaho came in at number 34 on the list while coming in at 38 for nightlife and 31 for recreation and entertainment. While nightlife is not a strong suit for Idaho, recreation seems to be ranked low. Kayaking, fishing, hiking, and being outdoors, it is hard to find much better places, and during the winter there is plenty of skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities. Idaho did tie for first in skiing facilities per capita.

What Idaho lacks in amusement parks and sporting events, it more than makes up for with outdoor activities. It is far from a boring state, and this list may need to reevaluate Idaho. While California and Florida may have the attractions, they also have long lines, too much traffic, and are too expensive to enjoy all the options. Give me a fun day on a lake or river any day over a crowded city or beach. Let tourists flock to the top three states, and let us enjoy and keep all the fun to ourselves that Idaho has to offer.

