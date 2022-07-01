School is out, the weather is warm, and summer is time to jump in the car and take a trip. Yes, gas prices are high, but is that going to stop you from taking a good ole fashion family road trip? Seeing the country, driving across state after state, and enjoying the many hours in the car are often some of the best memories from childhood and life. Short day trips, weekend trips, or cross country, all have their memories and moments to make them special. When road-tripping across the country, what states are the best and which ones do you dread the most?

The Best and Worst States to Road Trip

When it comes to road-tripping everyone has an opinion of the states they enjoy the most and the ones they would like to avoid. WalletHub recently released a list of the best and worst states to road trip through, to help solve these debates. The three main categories that were used to determine road-tripping states are cost, safety, and activities. Based on these and a few other factors, New York was determined to be the best trip to road trip through. Minnesota came in at second, with Texas rounding out the top three. Maine was number one in safety, California, not surprisingly was number one in activities, and Mississippi was number one in costs. The worst state to road trip through is Rhode Island. Connecticut and Delaware round out the bottom three.

Is Idaho Good or Bad to Road Trip Through?

According to this list, Idaho came in as one of the top ten states for a road trip, landing at number eight on the list. Idaho was 33 in cost, 20 in activities, and third in safety. One other interesting note for Idaho was it ranked fourth lowest for car thefts per capita. In the future, if someone asks you about driving through Idaho you can let them know it is slightly expensive, with a decent amount of activities, and is very safe. In terms of cheap gas, the best states were all south with Georgia being the lowest, ahead of Missouri and Oklahoma. For the most scenic drive, stick to the west coast, where Oregon and California were the top two, with Washington being fifth and even Utah being third.

No matter what you decide to do this summer in terms of road tripping, take some time as you exit and reenter Idaho. It is one of the prettiest states and one of the best states to enjoy a road trip through. If money is tight, stay in state and explore all that it has to offer. Do a short day trip, a weekend trip, or take a few days or a week to head up to Northern Idaho. Enjoy the memories, the laughs, the arguments, the car games, and all that comes with road trips this summer.

