Card Skimmers Found On Idaho ATM Machines

Thieves are using technology to steal money from Idaho residents in plain sight and from right under our noses. They are using something called a card skimmer and I've heard of them before but never knew what they looked like. Now I do.

Thanks to a story from KBOI we have pictures of some of the thieves in action. These card skimmers can be placed on almost any card reading machine so be aware when using your cards. Look for anything that seems out of place and loose items around the card slot.