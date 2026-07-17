If you’re not familiar with the Babylon Bee, you’re missing a treat. Christians staff the satirical website with a sense of humor. Our culture tends to look at people of faith as dour or stoic, and the site is proof otherwise. Someone there must be aware of the historic animosity some native Idahoans have for outsiders, especially transplants from California. I woke up this morning to a message from our former News Director. He had sent a link from the Bee. Call it a clever use of potatoes!

Football and Home

I’ve come to believe that a lot of the joshing that takes place over California refugees is a bit like ragging on friends who like the Seahawks or Raiders. You can’t fathom their fandom, but you still like them, even though they know nothing about football.

When Dirk Kempthorne died in April, I noticed in his obituary that the former Governor was born and raised in California. The same for one of our current Magic Valley state legislators. And the same for a recently retired state legislator. It would appear that for many voters, your origins are irrelevant. Your policies make the difference. I read recently that 57 percent of Idaho residents were born elsewhere. The figure is a few years old, and the percentage may have even grown.

Argue Over How to Prepare Potatoes

As for potatoes, I would rather eat them. The bigger issue is how to prepare them. No preference for me. Baked, fried, mashed, you name it! Along with eggs and tomatoes, among the most useful foods on the planet.

