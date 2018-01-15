Wanted: Justin Russell

This week Justin James Russell is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. 25-year-old Russell is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a financial transaction card. If you have any information on where Russell can be found call Crime Stoppers and the information will be given to the sheriff's office. Call at 208-343-COPS (2677) and leave a tip; calls can remain anonymous and you might even be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report tips to www.343cops.com and download P3 Tips for mobile phones.

HEIGHT: 5’10”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 170

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE