Someone cut a lock and let themselves in. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said it happened early Thursday, before Centennial Park was open. The park is closed overnight for a variety of reasons. Safety being the most obvious, although you can walk in and some people camp in the canyon (many are homeless). The safety concerns are about the river and quagga mussel fears. If someone put a boat on the water during off hours, they would’ve bypassed the washing station.

Another Selfish Criminal Act

Why is that important? After discovery of quagga mussels, a hot wash is required for five years after the last quagga detection. To protect neighboring bodies of water. In the age of self-gratification, this doesn’t matter to some people, but we all know the local economy depends on water systems and irrigation. You close that down, and the valley will be a ghost town in a few short years.

I once knew a farmer who would drink beer when driving. Not enough to be loaded, but he would have an occasional cold one behind the wheel. Then he would toss out the bottle into another guy's pasture. It’s the same type of disregard.

Rules for a Reason

Cutting chains is a no-no! Bypassing the wash station isn’t a legal option. There are rules we live by that are sometimes inconvenient, but the overall outcome is worthwhile. Of course, there are always more horses’ asses than horses. Deputies aren't pleased when you can't follow instructions.

