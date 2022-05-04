Albion, Idaho’s Piggy Sue Bar-B-Que Remains the Bomb
I think I told you about my first experience with Piggy Sue. Last October. I was at a mixer for the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce. I had heard of Piggy Sue Bar-B-Que from friends. Like you here in legends. The business operates out of a mobile unit in Albion, which is among the prettiest towns in Idaho. Trouble is, the only time I get there is when I’m on my way to City of Rocks, which isn’t often. Of course, if some of you wanted to have a carpool and make a road trip for lunch…
My First Experience Tasting the Chow
Piggy Sue was catering the mixer. There was a line of people around the tables. I sampled some of the pulled pork and the delicious sauce. It’s like a taste of heaven. I also had some macaroni and cheese, made with macaroni shells. Oh, my! It sticks to your ribs.
I ended up taking even more home. I sampled more before bed and then polished off the rest at breakfast. Pulled pork, macaroni, and cheese before sunrise are a great combination. I felt energetic all day. If I had some seed capital I would consider a proposal to franchise the business. It would be a hit not only in Idaho but across the country and Canada.
We Are Rich in Eating Choices
Our river valley and neighboring mountains are filled with such delights. If I also had the capital I would take a leave of absence and write a book about these Gem State gems. Since I lack the money and time, I challenge someone among all of you. It’s not a chore. It’s a way to make a living and tickle the taste buds. How could it get any better?