Country Star Montgomery Will Be Hanging Out At The Burley Fair

The Cassia County Fair is coming up quickly and they have some pretty amazing headliners and other events. Country superstar Montgomery will be performing in Burley at the fair.

Eddie Montgomery Coming To Burley

Eddie Montgomery is coming to the Cassia County Fair in Burley. Eddie Montgomery was part of the duo Montgomery Gentry before Troy Gentry, unfortunately, died in a helicopter crash. Montgomery continues to tour and sing across the country. Eddie Montgomery will be at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo on August 13th at 8 pm.

Tickets For Eddie Montgomery

Grandstand and Arena tickets are available for $25 per ticket. Arena tickets are on the floor so you should bring your own seating or be prepared to stand. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. Tickets for the wooden bleacher area are $15 dollars per ticket for all ages. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the concert starts at 8 pm.

More To Do At The Cassia County Fair

There will be plenty to do at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo. There will obviously be rodeos on Thursday, August 18th, Friday, August 19th, and Saturday, August 20th. There will also be an ATV and Motorcycle Rodeo on August 15th and August 16th.

There will also be the 4-H and FFA kids displaying their animals, there will be a free stage with different talents throughout the fair. Mutton Busting is a must at a rodeo. The carnival will be up and running throughout the fair. Horse racing is a local favorite at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo. That is not even close to everything either. You can't forget about the food, the vendors, and the animal sale. If you want to check out the entire schedule of events you can click here.