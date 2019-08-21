BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Burley man is facing several charges including video voyeurism and injury to a child after allegedly placing a camera in a family's bathroom. Charging documents filed by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office accuse Dane Broderick of two counts of video voyeurism, burglary and one count of injury to a child.

According to the charges, the victim family called investigators when they discovered wiring in their basement that went up under a bathroom sink outlet that had a wireless camera attached to it with the lenses installed under the counter top facing the shower.

Before the camera was discovered one of the victims went home and found Broderick in the hall with a drill and allegedly claimed he was installing an outlet for the family. During another visit the accused had asked to use the WiFi in the house and then went into the bathroom for nearly an hour. Investigators later spoke with Broderick who told them he had set up a remote link from the camera to his phone. A no contact order was issued and his preliminary hearing is set for later this week.