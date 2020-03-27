BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County School District has ordered the lock down of the two schools in Malta until they can be properly sanitized after an employee came into contact with COVID-19.

According to the school district, the employee has a family member that contracted COVID-19. The employee, who worked at Raft River Elementary, is now in a 14-day isolation.

The Cassia School Board met on Thursday to discuss how to proceed next week during the soft closure of schools across the state.

The district said it is following the public health requirements provided in response to the virus.