If only their cattle could vote. A quick check of AI puts the number at 2.49 million; in other words, more cattle than people in the state. The number in the beef herd is slightly below half a million, and the number of dairy cows is almost 700,000. A lot of political mailings are opening wounds between farmers, ranchers, and politicians. Farming and ranching are the backbone of the state’s economy, but since cattle don’t vote, the power of the industry is muted. Organizations representing dairies and ranches are pouring a lot of money into the May 19th Primary, but with most voters now in urban and suburban settings, does it make a difference?

Farmers Need to Be Blunt

I’m not a marketer by name, but messaging has been my life for the last 40 years. If you need to get the attention of voters, continue hammering away at what’s in their refrigerators and on their plates. And the cost of eating.

Everyone Likes to Eat

Because small family operations are fading away, there are fewer voters in the mix who are actually tied to the land and animal husbandry. With a shrinking voting bloc, focus on pocketbook issues, and stomachs. This week, I fasted for 24 hours in advance of a blood draw. A couple of years ago, it was over 60 before a medical procedure. It wasn’t dire, but there are times when you find yourself thinking about food when you should be thinking about work, or family, or God. People need to occasionally be reminded about who feeds them. And cattle don’t vote.