When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.

Random Booms in Twin Falls

Credit: SIphotography Credit: SIphotography loading...

For those that are new to the area, be warned, that there will be random booms in the area that nobody can logically explain. Many think they are the air force base in Mountain Home doing some sort of testing, while others think they can be random sonic booms. You will likely hear one at some point in time, and it will likely rattle the windows at your home or work. Do not be alarmed, they don't happen often, but they will happen from time to time.

Trains Throughout the Area

Credit: Jack Sloop on Unsplash Credit: Jack Sloop on Unsplash loading...

Buhl, Filer, Twin Falls, or Kimberly, it doesn't matter which one you live in, you will hear trains. Tracks are going through most of the area, and they travel daily. Thankfully, they aren't typically too loud and don't blow their whistles for long, but you will hear them throughout the day. They typically do not blow their whistles at night either, so they shouldn't be a concern when trying to sleep.

Wind Howling in the Valley

Credit: Robert Hoetink Credit: Robert Hoetink loading...

This sound will be common, especially as the weather changes and drops. The wind in the Magic Valley is strong, loud, and can be heard in almost any building you are in. It will throw things into buildings, rattle parts of homes, and be strong enough to make plenty of sound on its own. This is part of living in Idaho and is something you deal with. As long as it doesn't throw anything big into your yard or onto your car, it is manageable.

The Lack of Airplanes Over Twin Falls

Credit: OgnjenO Credit: OgnjenO loading...

While helicopters commonly are seen and heard in the area, the lack of airplanes is a sound that many may not notice. There will crop dusters that fly around the area from time to time, but rarely is a commercial airplane or jet flying above Twin Falls. It is so uncommon that when you do hear an airplane you will look around and wonder what kind and where it is going. Personal planes will appear, but don't expect many roaring jets or planes to fly over your home unless it is for a certain occasion.

Farm Animals Everywhere

Credit: SebastianKnight Credit: SebastianKnight loading...

When it comes to living in Idaho, you better get used to hearing about farm life in the area. Chickens clucking, roosters crowing, and of course, many cows mooing. The cows seem to make the most noise, but any farm animal can commonly be heard. Many people in the area own goats and sheep, and they are not always the quietest animals either. While many of these are out of city limits, it doesn't mean a neighbor or two doesn't have a farm animal themselves, and odds are you will hear it at some point in time.

Magpies Never Shut Up

Credit: Chris Stenger on Unsplash Credit: Chris Stenger on Unsplash loading...

Magpies are beautiful birds and are fun to watch for any bird lover. The sound of them, however, is another story. They are loud, and there are many of them in the area. If you are new to the area, you may not know what it is at first, but within a short time, you will come accustomed to magpies and their sound. They can be heard anywhere in the Magic Valley and it is highly unlikely you will go a week without hearing one, or many.

The Soothing Sounds of Waterfalls

Box Canyon credit Courtney Salmon Box Canyon credit Courtney Salmon loading...

Living in a place like Twin Falls, you expect waterfalls. There are many in the area if you travel up and down the canyon, including Shoshone Falls, which is beautiful when there is enough water flowing. Hearing these waterfalls and running water throughout the Magic Valley is relaxing and calming. If you ever need to escape and relax, find a spot near one of the many falls in the area and let your stress out.

Gun Shots Happen in Idaho

Credit: Paul Einerhand on Unsplash Credit: Paul Einerhand on Unsplash loading...

Hearing loud popping noises in the distance is a common sound you will hear around these parts. It can be someone practicing shooting out in the country, or it could be someone shooting at something that they don't want on their land or any number of other reasons. Do not be alarmed, as these shots are usually harmless, and typically stay out in the country away from city limits. If you hear shots in city limits, that is uncommon and you are advised to call local authorities.

If you are new to the area, welcome to Twin Falls. The smells you will get used to and the sounds will be tuned out over time. If you have lived here long, you may not even notice most of the sounds above, but they continue to happen. Keep your ears open and see what unique sounds you hear around the Magic Valley that you don't commonly hear anywhere else.

