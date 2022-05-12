Living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, we are surrounded by local farms that offer fresh produce, vegetables, and meat. There are farmers' markets in the area that allow certain farmers to sell their products locally, which for those that like to eat healthy and local is a great way to enjoy what you can only get in the area. A newly developed app may be changing the game, and it may make getting these locally grown products easier. The app will benefit both the farmers and the customers as well.

New App Making its way to Idaho

Credit: Lars Blankers on Unsplash Credit: Lars Blankers on Unsplash loading...

A new app, "Farmish," has recently launched and it should be an app that Idahoans can find useful, as well as become a hit in the area. The app is like craigslist, in a good way, that advertises where to get fresh eggs, vegetables, meats, and even farming equipment or gardening tools. The app is intended to help the farming community and make it easy for local farmers to sell their products, as well as help customers find the freshest products at the best price possible. This app seems like it should thrive in the Twin Falls area and the Magic Valley, being such a big farming community.

How Does the 'Farmish' App Work?

Credit: Daniel Tuttle on Unsplash Credit: Daniel Tuttle on Unsplash loading...

I recently downloaded the app to see how it worked and how useful it was, and the potential is there. The app needs some work still, as it lags and has some slight bugs, but you can see where it will thrive in the future. The biggest issue I had, was when I searched where to get meat in the area, it recommended I go to Texas. That seems a little far for meat. It did have a few locations in the area for eggs and lettuce, and at a great price as well. Farmers can post their products and customers can figure out the best prices in the area for fresh products. Give the app some time to fix the issues, and you may enjoy it soon.

Get our free mobile app

The idea is there, the hard work has been done, and now a few little fixes and the app should be beneficial to those in the Magic Valley and Idaho. If you want to check it out and find freshly grown products in the area, as well as where you can find supplies and tools, make sure to download the 'Farmish' app today.

Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places mean something different and usually less exciting.