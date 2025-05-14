They know how to handle horses, cattle, and harvest crops. English is a language in which they are fluent. From a cultural standpoint, they practice the same or a similar faith. Aside from arguments about the color of their skin and the level of threats they faced back home, would South African farmers be a good addition in places like Idaho and Utah?

Why All the Controversy?

I would say they would be happier in this environment than in some coastal urban enclave.

Five dozen people don’t constitute a wave. But it sure has upset liberals in the news media who gave scant attention to millions pouring across the southern border illegally. Some of whom committed terrible crimes when they settled here.

Some Countries Have Taken the Lead

The Labor government in Great Britain is recommending that any newcomers to the country be proficient in the native language, and not only employable, but also someone who can contribute more than taxes. If you know anything about Labor, it’s a woke party and presided over the dissolution of the British Empire. The party isn’t comprised of conservatives howling for a white, Christian nation. Labor is reflecting the growing anger among voters and looking at self-preservation.

I don’t care what country you call home. Nobody is demanding that we need more criminals and more people getting a government check.

I’ve heard it said the country needs new people to fill jobs and pay into the system. Since the left celebrates infanticide, some 80 million Americans never made it to the last half-century. So not only where do we find the people, but who’ll be most ready to step in and get to work on day one?

By the way, if we need farm labor, the first batch just arrived.

