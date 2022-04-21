The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.

Pandemic Swept the World

The most obvious sign that the world may be coming to an end, is the pandemic that swept the globe. Never in our lifetime did anyone think a disease would sweep the world and shut down everything the way that COVID did in 2020. It was unreal and a shock to everyone to see places like Disneyworld empty, football stadiums with no fans, and the NBA finals played in what looked like a high school gym. Roads were empty, people were dying daily, and people were losing jobs hourly it seemed. This one disease took the globe in a way nobody imagined.

Jumanji Becomes a True Story

There have been tons of Jumanji jokes in the past few years, but they are justified. There have been things happening that make it seem like the movie is true now, and it terrifies many people. Giant parachuting spiders have traveled the globe and are now in the United States. There are crop wasps that can kill cows, and there were the hornets in the northwest a couple of years ago that could kill people. These creatures are in regions they have never been to, and the world seems smaller than ever before.

The Climate is Changing

Last year saw a year like never before in the United States. The southern part of the U.S. saw cold temperatures similar to those of Alaska. They had over a week's worth of ice and below zero degree weather in Texas, Oklahoma, and that region. The summer then flipped it around when the Northwest saw temperatures go in the hundreds and last for days. It isn't common for these regions to be that cold or hot, but somehow they flipped last year.

Is World War 3 Nearing?

With Russia having invaded Ukraine and potential talk of nuclear war breaking out, many are beginning to fear that World War 3 may be coming soon. If a war does break out, make sure you are prepared with these seven steps. The thought of a world war taking place is terrifying and makes you wonder if the end of the world may be fast approaching based on what is happening with other countries.

Doom and Gloom is a Daily Occurrence

Last week in Twin Falls, it felt like things couldn't get worse, then something new would happen. In less than 48 hours, downtown Twin Falls was on fire, during a snowstorm mind you, a truck almost fell off a bridge, and a plane crashed into a building. So many negative things happening so close together makes life seem bad. Is the world nearing an end, or was it just one of those days?

Weather Goes Up and Down

The winter this last year seemed a little harsh. There was ice and snow for months. Once the snow finally melted, the temperature has been all over the place. It is hot one day, followed by snow. If it is a decent day, the wind picks up and blows fences down, trampolines into the air, and makes it tough to walk across the street. There has been snow in April, temperatures near the 80s, and wind strong enough to move people. The more I write this, I realize that it might just be Idaho being Idaho, and not the end of the world on this one.

The Signs From the Bible

Without this article turning into a sermon, there are signs in Revelations of the Bible, that hint at the end of the world approaching. Many of these signs have started to come true, and it seems that the end may not be far off. In the book of Matthew, Jesus talks about the rumors of war spreading and nations fighting other nations. Also in Matthew it talks about diseases, earthquakes, and great storms. Many of these have been happening, including fires that have spread through many places such as California. Many of the signs have come to be true, and more come true every year.

Nobody knows for certain what the world holds and if it will come to an end soon or not. There are signs it is drawing near, but how long it will be or if it will be is anyone's guess. The world is different than it was twenty years, ten years, and even five years ago. It feels smaller and more dangerous than ever before, and it doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. Prepare how you see fit, and live life like it's your last day, because it may soon be.

