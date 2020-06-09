UPDATE 10/10/20: Police have confirmed that the human remains are those of the missing children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

UPDATE 10/09/20: Police in Rexburg announced in a press conference that human remains were found on the property of Chad Daybell. They have not identified the remains yet.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chad Daybell was arrested this morning near his home in Rexburg and authorities are currently searching his home and property. Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing since September of 2019. Vallow was arrested earlier this year and is being held on bond. Daybell has claimed in the past that the kids are safe, despite being unable or unwilling to show proof.

The story of these missing children has caught the attention of news outlets around the world. The Daily Mail has been posting information throughout the investigation. Kim Powell in Arizona has a Twitter feed full of information and speculation. Here in Idaho, Nate Eaton at the East Idaho News, has been keeping a close eye on any updates in the case.

Police will be holding a press conference at a later, unannounced, time. Kim Powell claims on her Twitter feed that a source tells her that human remains have been found on the Idaho property of Chad Daybell.

This isn't the first time police have searched the Idaho property. In January police arrived and took 43 items from the home, according to East Idaho News.