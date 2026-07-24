The picture of the aftermath is horrific. I saw it early Thursday morning and immediately thought about the families of the two truck drivers. It happened more than an hour before sunrise in southern Twin Falls County, not far from the Nevada state line along Highway 93. Idaho State Police say a 33-year-old driver of a 2021 Freightliner was southbound and south of Rogerson when he crossed the center line. There was a collision with a 2022 Freightliner traveling northbound, driven by a 60-year-old man. Both were from California, and both men died at the scene.

They Didn't Have Much of a Chance

The older driver was wearing a seatbelt. It’s not clear if the younger man buckled his belt. The investigation continues. Troopers were assisted by Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Twin Falls Paramedics. The road was closed for several hours.

There's Nothing Easy When Driving Highway 93

Highway 93 is considered an especially dangerous stretch of pavement. The road is heavily traveled but also desolate in some places, and if you’re not familiar with some contours, it can offer surprises.

Local law enforcement has been earning its pay this week, as there was a shooting in the city of Twin Falls and an accident involving an overturned rig in Jerome County.