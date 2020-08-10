Challis Wild Horses Need Permanent Home

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like horses. Tame or wild. The neighbors have horses and they sometimes come and greet me when I’m feeding cats. The horses have a taste for apples, although. I might switch apples out for carrots. I believe it would be more affordable on my budget. I learned to ride as a boy and then went more than 20 years before I was again on a horse. And that was 20 years ago and now my riding days are behind me.

I always road tame horses. One ride was a bit wild when I was on the back of an old race horse at the Guadalupe River Ranch in Texas. Whenever another horse came alongside he would take off at a gallop. I had to be very, very alert.

The men and women who work with wild horses have my respect and I also like the idea of sanctuaries. I came across this story and it warms my heart. Wild Love Preserve does appear to be in the market for a more permanent home and I suppose there is an animal lover somewhere with deep pockets. Maybe that person can stand up and offer some assistance.

Because the horse is such a magnificent invention, many of us shudder at the thought of putting them on Asian tables. I realize people need to eat but would rather sell them good old American beef.

Meanwhile, from the video included at the link, it looks as if the horses currently on leased land in Challis are very much enjoying the exercise yard. Which is a 400 acre playground!