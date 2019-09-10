Choices Were Made: Twin Falls Shoppers Making Tough Calls

We have all done it, gone shopping and decided that our budget didn't coincide with all the things that we needed. So the tough decisions had to be made. What are you going to leave at the store for another time. Here are some pictures of the tough decisions made by Twin Falls shoppers.

I do not blame a single person for the decisions they make. I prefer that if you do decide to not use something you were originally going to get, you put it back where you found it. But then I wouldn't have these awesome photos to talk about.

Kat

I feel like everyone can relate to this. Who needs sandwiches, deviled eggs or whatever else you put Mayo on when you can have donuts! Donuts for the win.

Kat

This decision I don't understand. Maybe they would rather get a sugar high than drunk?

Kat

I would do anything for my dogs, but if I really needed a new bra I am not sure I would give it up so my dogs could have treats. Now, dog food, yes. Treats though, I don't know about that. This is a woman who loves her dogs.

Kat

I mean really, do you need candles if you have a the ability to hide the diaper in a genie? There is no smell to hide with candles if you make this decision. Good on you!

If you ever come across some "shopping decisions made" share them with us! If you have done it yourself, I know I have, let us know why you did it as well.