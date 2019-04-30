City of Boise Hosting Three Days of Fun When Greenbelt Turns 50

Most of us don't remember when the Boise River Greenbelt was first opened up, but later this year we should all join in the celebration when it turns 50! The City of Boise will be hosting a three-day celebration to honor such an important part of Boise.

The Boise City Department of Arts and History & Boise Parks and Recreation are helping put on the three days of fun including historical talks, walking and biking tours, as well as a free outdoor concert at Julia Davis Park.

The three days of fun will begin on Thursday, September 19th and going until Saturday, September 21st in the evening. According to the Facebook event page put together by the City of Boise even your four-legged family members are invited to join in on the fun at Ann Morrison Park on the final day of the celebration.

If you have any great photos on the Greenbelt that you want to show off you're encouraged to submit those here to be featured by the Arts and History Department.

Lastly, as we get closer to the event when posting photos online use the hashtag #BoiseGreenbelt50. Hope to see you at the three days of celebration as later this year the beloved Boise Greenbelt turns 50 years old.