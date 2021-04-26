Twin Falls Shows Up Big For 8-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

Let me start by saying thank you Twin Falls. Those of you that either stopped by or graciously gave to a local family Saturday who was celebrating a birthday, you helped make the event an overwhelming success.

Last week we had a visitor at Townsquare Media. A boy named Damien, who was getting ready to have a birthday party at the park on Lois Street Saturday, talked on the radio with one of our staffers about his big day. We got word about the party on social media. Rather than asking for any gifts, all Damien wanted was to host a play day for area kids.

Damien and Greg Jannetta (from 98.3 "The Snake")

The story's comment thread on Facebook exploded with requests for more information, as well as from a large number of people in the community expressing an interest to stop by. With the weather clouding up, and some light rainfall just prior to the 3:00 P.M. start time, I wasn't exactly sure how many would make it to the gathering. I stopped by just prior to the event to drop off a table and some food for the cause. I'm bummed I couldn't stay, because area families as well as many businesses showed up and gave Damien a birthday he won't soon forget.

Damien's mother and I texted back and forth during the event. She sent me many pictures from the day. A co-worker of mine also stopped by after a live appearance and wished Damien a happy birthday. Twin Falls police, paramedics and others also made an appearance. Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks and others from the department gathered 50 plastic helmets and stickers to contribute to the event. Some local high school students also went to the party and played some football with Damien.

Twin Falls Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks

Damien and his new bike

Twin Falls police join other families at the party

We heard about Damien having a birthday party today. We stopped by to say hi but he was busy playing football. So glad... Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Damien was given a number of gifts on Saturday by people that had never met him before. Idaho Central Credit Union gave a new bicycle to Damien, and the Twin Falls Police Department even gave Damien a shoutout on social media.

From our staff, and the family of this young boy, once again we want to thank you all for what you did to give Damien a great birthday. What a great day Saturday was.

A local business donated this sign for Damien's party.

