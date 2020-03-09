Work Starts on Twin Falls Archway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work has begun to install an archway in downtown Twin Falls that will span between the park and courthouse.

The city of Twin Falls announced construction started on the archway project that will span over Shoshone Street from City Park to the Twin Falls County Courthouse. Work crews will close the outside lane on either side of Shoshone Street from now until Tuesday as they set the foundation for the arch, the inner lanes will remain open for drivers.

Later in April drivers can expect more lane closures as the 30-foot tall, 113-foot long archway is installed over the street. The steel structure is being built by Lytle Signs on a design based on citizen input and looks like the Perrine Bridge that spans the Snake River Canyon. The arch will feature a message display for current events in the city and county. Most of the funding for the $324,636 project has come from donations from area businesses and citizens, according to the city.