Coach Pete Coulson Offers Solutions to the Urban Riots

Many of us have been rattled by the scenes from our major cities. Fires, broken glass and sadly a growing death toll. It makes us wonder if the country has lost its way. Will there ever be another period of relative calm? How can we stop the carnage?

Coach Pete Coulson has spent much of his life not only battling adversity but overcoming obstacles. Many of you already know his story. Left as a baby with a twin brother at an orphanage. Where the brother died. The Coach was the child of a mixed race couple in Austria, one of whom was an American soldier.

Eventually, he was adopted by a loving Christian family, became a United States citizen and embarked on a career in coaching and teaching. He’s writing a book about his experiences and is in much demand as a motivational speaker.

He has been looking at the pictures of burning and looting and like many of us, he’s horrified. Coach Coulson believes there are solutions and they don’t demand millions of dollars and, yet. These are challenging because people would be required to converse with people they may not like and it requires a level of trust often lacking in our current culture.

He shared his thoughts on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. Like many of his fellow Americans he has been working from home and believes human beings are designed by God to be sociable. He also believes we need to restore faith in daily lives and give young people more structure and lessons in teamwork.

You can listen to our conversation by clicking below on the YouTube video.