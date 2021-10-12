Cody Johnson Concert At Extra Mile Arena In Boise, ID Canceled

Cody Johnson, Ian Munsick and Easton Corbin were scheduled to play at the Extra Mile Arena in Boise on Thursday, October 14th. Unfortunately, the concert has officially been canceled.

According to the news release information, the show has officially been canceled due to illness. The illness has been listed as "lingering severe sinus infection".

For those who purchased tickets, you will be refunded. It does not appear at this time that they are planning on rescheduling the concert. Which is a super big bummer. All tickets for the show will be refunded at point of purchase and per ticket company policy.

It does not say which performer has the sever sinus infection but I am assuming it is Cody Johnson himself. I feel like if Ian Munsick or Easton Corbin were the ones sick the show may have continued. Or maybe, for all we know, they are all sick. Whatever it is we really hope that they get well soon.

In the meantime, even though it doesn't appear the show will be rescheduled, we are hoping that they all return to the area sooner rather than later.

The Boise show is not the only one cancelled. Unfortunately the show on October 15th in Yakima Washington and October 16th in Kent Washington has also been cancelled. As of right now the next time that Cody Johnson will be on the road again will be October 29th in Arkanasas.

