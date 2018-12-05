For 3 days this week, the annual Come to Bethlehem Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival will be happening! The event includes music from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saint Edwards Catholic Church, the Hallelujah Hand Bells, and more than a dozen performances by local musicians.

All events are free to attend but the Friday and Saturday concert performance is for ages 8 and older. If you want to take the little ones to hear the choirs you can go on Thursday for the dress rehearsal. Everyone is welcome to attend the musical performances during the Nativity Festival.

Come to Bethlehem will take place December 6th, 7th, and 8th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the corner of Orchard and Harrison in Twin Falls.