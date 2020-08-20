Vallow Attorney Claims LDS Church Could Prevent Fair Trial

In the next twist of the Lori Vallow investigation, her lawyer now believes the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may have sabotaged chances of a fair trial and investigation. Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are currently being investigated for the death of Daybell's previous wife, Tammy, in 2019. The couple is also facing felony charges in the disappearances of Lori Vallow's children, JJ and Tylee Ryan. The two kids went missing last year followed by a number of suspicious events and actions by their mother. Their father was killed earlier by Lori's brother and that brother later died under suspicious circumstances. Daybell's wife also died by suspicious causes. Daybell and Vallow were married shortly after Tammy's death.

Despite the fact that the kids were still missing, Vallow and Daybell left Idaho to vacation in Hawaii for an extended time. Daybell had claimed that the kids were safe but that was proved false after the bodies of the kids were found buried on his property in Idaho. With all the mystery of this story and case, the attorney for Lori Vallow has claimed that a recent letter from the leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reminding leaders of their policy on involvement in legal proceedings, could have a negative effect on upcoming court proceedings in the Vallow and Daybell cases. According to an article from the Idaho State Journal, both Vallow and Daybell have identified as members of the LDS church in the past.

Arraignment hearing for both are upcoming, with Chad Daybell set to be court on August 21st and Vallow should appear on August 27th at the Fremont County Courthouse.