The Latter Day Saints Ban Guns At Church

In my mind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints is associated with rugged pioneers. I’ve visited the Heritage Park in Salt Lake City, Temple Square and the historic Tabernacle.

Growing up in Western New York State, Palmyra wasn’t far away, and in school we learned about the Mormon’s, as they were then called, trek across the continent. The LDS Church venerates the Constitution of the United States. The people tamed a rugged wilderness.

So, it was a surprise this week when one of the hosts of our gun show sent me a story about the LDS Church banning guns at worship. Here in Southern Idaho the joke is you walk into any church and you can expect a large number of congregants not only to be armed but proficient as well in using firearms.

Many churches have security teams. Golly, a Roman Catholic friend in Delaware told me two weeks ago his parish has retired police officers in pews at every mass. His father retired from the Philadelphia Police Department. It’s a liberal parish and nobody has complained about their armed fellow churchmen. Because it offers a sense of security.

The Gun Guys both were raised in the LDS Church and it shows in their strong character and community spirit. On this week’s edition of the gun program they weren’t shy about their displeasure with the decision. Callers were also struggling to understand the change. One caller suggested archiving the show. I wasn’t sure I had the time but found a few minutes late Friday. You can listen below: