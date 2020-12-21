The LDS Church Takes Aim at Racism

Racism isn’t pretty. Most people would accept the previous statement. This year we’ve seen an exceptional amount of energy expended across the country to uproot any remaining vestiges of racism in America. Some would even say it’s a bit overboard at times.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints would like to wipe away any stains of racism some members may still wear. New guidelines have been issued and remind members they’re called to a higher standard. The Associated Press explains:

“The handbook also now urges members to relay on credible information and avoid sources that promote ‘baseless conspiracy theories.’”

The church is a huge part of the culture in Utah. The Governor of the state is a Republican. Gary Herbert is wrapping up his last term in office and he’s working overtime to ensure he wipes away racism. He even references the far away death of George Floyd as part of his cause.

Finally, Utah’s Dixie State University will be changing its name. There are growing concerns graduates won’t find work if the name Dixie is on their resumes.

The culture of Utah and especially the state capital region has greatly changed in recent decades. I walked into a 7-Eleven two years ago and met the manager. He’s a man originally from the Middle East. He also sells a lot of beer. A friend from Rupert has family in Salt Lake City and tells me Roman Catholics now outnumber members of the LDS Church. Why? Latino immigration.

As another friend remarked, once the Olympics came to town, the world changed.