Confirmed Measles Cases Prompt Idaho Health Department Warning

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a warning to state residents who have plans on traveling by airplane in the coming months.

According to the department's report , two cases of measles have been confirmed so far this month, both resulting from international flights. Travelers visiting airports in Detroit, New Jersey, Newark and Memphis could have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

The health department is urging those who plan to travel to get in touch with their physicians to find out if vaccinations are current, particularly with children. There have been approximately 1,500 cases of confirmed measles in the U.S. since 2010, according to a CDC report .

For more information on the disease, visit the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's safety webpage .