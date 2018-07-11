Costco Drops the Polish Dog!

I’ve got a friend who coined the phrase, “First World problems!” I just saw him today.

I’ve got to admit I’ve never had the Polish Dog.

I was thinking about his contribution to American life when I saw a story about the change in the menu at the Costco food court.

Costco is dropping the Polish Dog. It may be our decade’s “New Coke”.

For people like me who pass a Costco on the way home it’s a sometimes stop on days I don’t plan to cook my own lunch, however. I’ve got to admit I’ve never had the Polish Dog. The world has bigger issues, like rescuing boys from flooded caves and saving the NATO alliance (maybe).