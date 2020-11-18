Costco Requires ALL Shoppers To Wear Face Covering, No Exceptions

Costco has made the announcement that all shoppers must wear a face covering in their store or they will not be allowed into the store. There are no longer exceptions for people with medical conditions.

If a person has a medical condition preventing them from wearing a face mask, they will require those people to wear a face shield instead. The updated policy can be read here along with the statement from the CEO of Costco. Children under the age of 2 will not be required to wear a mask.

Costco stated they are "committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees and to serving our communities. [Costco] is closely monitoring the changing situation and complying with Public Health Guidance."

Costco has also reimplemented product limits on certain items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and more. Reusable shopping backs are allowed except for locations where local mandates prevent it from happening.

I feel like the biggest news here is again that all people in Costco are required to wear a mask or face covering no matter what medical conditions they may have or they will not be permitted into the store.

I am unsure how many people have canceled memberships do to Costco's mask mandates, the original mandate has been in effect for a while now, they are just cracking down harder on the requirements.