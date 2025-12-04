I worked in a department store on weekends 30 years ago. One day, a customer came into the men’s department and chewed me out because he couldn’t find many clothes made in America. I didn’t have any say in who made the clothes or supplied them to the store. Did he believe I had some influence? Probably not, but he decided I needed to hear him vent. I could have spent my time with other customers who were buying and made some money on commission.

Stress Meets Christmas Shopping

The whole scene was something I forgot until today. I looked up at a TV screen in the studio and saw a headline on the BBC. It said clerks at British stores were being abused by Christmas shoppers. Can we point out that it runs against the whole spirit of the season?

I would like to say that I never lost my cool with someone when shopping, but I can’t. However, the last time I had such an episode (a few years ago), I went back to the store the next day and apologized. The staff was very nice and accepted my contrition. It didn’t take any effort, and I felt much better when I left.

Stand Back and Take a Breath

You need to remember that nobody gets rich working in retail. I did it because I needed a second income at the time. Many people are doing the same this time of year, and because they’re working perhaps two jobs, they have limited time for their own shopping. There are times when I have that flash of anger, and then I remember my own experience in 1995.