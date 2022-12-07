Jerome County Crash Sends Three to Hospital

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, an 18-year-old driver of a GMC pickup tried to make a left turn off of U.S. Highway 93 at 200 North and failed to yield to a Chevrolet Cobalt and was hit. The 47-year-old Jerome man driving the Cobalt had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital. Two Twin Falls men who were passengers in the car were also hospitalized. The crash remains under investigation.

