Crash on U.S. 93 Claims Arco Man

ARCO, Idaho (IDAHO)-One person was killed and a child taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Arco. According to Idaho State Police, at a little after 2 p.m. a 50-year-old Arco man was headed south in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when he crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by a Ford F150 pickup.

Get our free mobile app

The Arco man was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash. A juvenile passenger in his vehicle was taken to an area hospital. The people in the Ford had been wearing seat belts. Part of the roadway remained closed into the evening as crews cleared the scene.