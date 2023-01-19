ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-A 51-year-old Arizona woman was killed in a crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely, Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, Dolores Oliva of Pheonix, was driving a Ford F-350 south on U.S. 93 at just before 5 p.m. when she lost control, crossed the centerline, went off the road and overturned about 46 miles north of Ely. Olivas was partially ejected and died at the scene while a passenger not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the pickup and had to be hospitalized. NSP said the driver had been going too fast for the weather conditions at the time. The crash remains under investigation.

