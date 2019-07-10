Crash Causes Delay on Yellowstone Highway Wednesday Morning

Idaho State Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash around 8:06 a.m. south of Idaho Falls.

Officers said the crash on July 10 happened at the intersection of W 65th Street and Yellowstone Highway.

Police records say 53-year-old Lance Dabell from Rigby was driving westbound in a 2008 GMC Sierra truck when he failed to yield to another car. Dabell was turning left onto Yellowstone Highway to go northbound when he hit a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by 58-year-old Charlotte Frew from Blackfoot. Frew was headed westbound on W 65th Street when the accident happened. During the crash, reports say Dabell wasn't wearing a seatbelt and Frew was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash caused southbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway to be partially blocked for about an hour and 20 minutes.

The condition of the people involved in the accident hasn't been released, as they were taken by personal cars to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.