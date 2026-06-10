Here’s a wild figure. Almost two-thirds of registered voters in Idaho are Republicans. Independents outnumber Democrats, as there’s a scramble for the remaining third. Secretary of State Phil McGrane explained that over the last four years, GOP registration grew from 58 percent to 62 percent. That coincides with Dorothy Moon’s tenure as Idaho Republican Party Chair, a role she was selected for after losing a close three-way primary to McGrane.

Expect a Deluge of New Republicans

The Secretary also mentioned that the political change is attributed to many newcomers who are refugees from California. The new arrivals register as Republicans 77 percent of the time. They’ve left the shambles of a one-party state and moved to another one-party state. This one is in better condition, which says to me that Republicans are better stewards of government than Democrats. This isn’t brain surgery; it’s a pattern seen across the country. November’s election in California will impact Idaho. If the status quo holds, more people will be streaming out of the Golden State and looking for new pastures.

Give Dorothy Two More Years

Moon, by the way, is seeking another two-year term. For now, she has two challengers. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Can it be better? Sure, but that’s not her role. She works to get Republican candidates elected. Voters apply the pressure for action. She doesn’t legislate. She doesn’t enforce state laws. She calls balls and strikes from the party rules. And the voters still make the final call.

The GOP will have its party election in Meridian on June 19th, and we’ll be watching closely.