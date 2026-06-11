It starts on Friday, the third. At Filer City Park. The Food Dude will be serving pork barbecue at Filer City Park. Then on Saturday, things get really wound up at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. While a lot of people may attend a parade that morning in Buhl, they can drive a few miles to Filer afterward and partake in festivities that begin at 1:00 in the afternoon. Events will last until sunset, when the fireworks begin. Filer Firefighters are sponsoring the fireworks (they know a thing or two about handling these things!)

Entertainment, Food, and Fun for the Kids

Kiddie Land and food will be available at the fairgrounds, and the Hometown Hero presentation starts at 3:00. Then, at 4:00, live music gets underway. Avery Soloaga and the Elements, Devon Tyler, and Paige and Morgan are featured acts.

Not only are they celebrating America 250, but also Filer 120. This is a big year for milestones across the Magic Valley.

Details on the Radio Soon

If you would like to know more, tune in Friday morning (June 12th) to Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX. Filer Mayor Bob Templeman will join us on-air. He’ll be along at 7:30. He’s also available for any comments and questions. By the way, Walter G. Filer gave the city its name. He was one of the men willing to invest in turning a high desert into lush farmland. He helped finance the construction of the Milner Dam. Do the math: the community was founded in 1906, and quickly became an agricultural center.