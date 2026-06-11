First, I’m not blaming anyone who drops off puppies at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. I can’t presume to know the circumstances. A lot of people in the Magic Valley are simply trying to stay afloat, and the sudden arrival of puppies or kittens in the home can be overwhelming. It doesn’t excuse all drop-offs, but it puts some into perspective. For that reason, I’m not sharing the surveillance camera picture of a man who dropped off nine puppies on Tuesday, before the shelter opened. This story is illustrated with a picture of a generic puppy.

You Can Be a Hero

The point of this post is to find someone who can care for one or more of the animals left in the rain on Tuesday. The shelter isn’t trying to get anyone in trouble, but would like to know the history of the animals to better care for them. People for Pets also continues to urge pet owners to have the animals spayed or neutered. The shelter is expanding to house the stray cats that wander Twin Falls. That’s an issue in the neighborhood where I work. A guy who used to live in a neighboring apartment complex confirmed a couple of months ago that a lot of people who move from the complex leave their cats behind. We end up feeding them at our offices.

The Shelter Doesn't Run on Fumes

For those who have the means and compassion, a donation to the shelter would be appreciated. Food, bedding, and veterinary costs add up, and so do the number of animals in need.