HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The College of Southern Idaho in Blaine County says it will close early today due winter weather. The campus in Hailey will close at 3 p.m., the college said in an alert on Monday afternoon.

The college isn’t the only school that said it is taking precautions due to winter weather. The Blaine School District said earlier today that it has canceled all after-school activities and will later alert parents and staff if it plans to cancel class or activities on Tuesday.