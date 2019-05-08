Current Idaho Flu Death Total Makes It Among Worst In A Decade

The 2018-2019 flu season for the state of Idaho has been one of the deadliest in the past 10 years.

According to current influenza tracking data , this flu season in Idaho has claimed close to 60 lives from complications to the virus. In total, 56 people statewide have died as a result of contracting the flu. The highest number of cases came from public health districts two, four and seven, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That's near the middle of the state.

The A/H1N1 flu strain was the most prevalent in patients with the reported illness, according to Idaho Bureau of Laboratories findings . The A/H3 strain accounted for 30 percent of those infected. The flu season runs from October through May.

High-risk groups continue to be young children under the age of five and seniors. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention list common symptoms as being fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and headaches.