OPINION: COVID Deaths May Be Over Reported Says CDC

Poverty kills. It’s what I’ve heard scholars say for many years. In just the last several months, an additional eight million Americans have slipped into poverty. I came across a link to the story at the Washington Post. You can read it by clicking here.

I’m embedding a Tweet from journalist Alex Berenson. It's at the bottom of the page. The man has been a media contrarian throughout the pandemic. He suggests the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta is looking back at reported COVID-19 deaths and now saying the numbers may have been over reported.

So, let’s get back to the eight million newly impoverished Americans. The writer at the Post explains it’s because government assistance stopped. These people wouldn’t have needed the assistance had state governments not panicked and closed down the country. Lockdowns that variously continue. How many people out of the eight million will die early deaths from poverty related illnesses? If the number of deaths from the virus is actually much lower than the current media driven fright figure of 300,000, could government induced poverty actually kill more people than COVID-19?

This didn’t need to happen. Governors and local officials in many parts of the country simply responded to news media badgering that said, “Do something!”

Politicians like being re-elected and as we saw in the Presidential Election, the mainstream media minions can break a candidate by creating a narrative and then omitting some stories.